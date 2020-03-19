WEDNESDAY: 60 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Officials have released the latest update on the new coronavirus in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) updates the numbers around 4 p.m. online every day. News 3 is also working to confirm cases released between those updates.

Locally, six cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Lowcountry in Beaufort County.

Deaths linked to coronavirus: 1

Elderly patient in Lexington County

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 60

Kershaw: 25

Beaufort: 6

Horry: 5

Charleston: 4

Lexington: 4

Richland: 4

Greenville: 3

Anderson: 2

Lancaster: 2

Calhoun: 1

Fairfield: 1

Lee: 1

Spartanburg: 1

York: 1

South Carolinians with signs of illness are asked to stay home and contact a doctor or use the state’s telehealth options before going to a healthcare facility. Citizens are also asked to continue to practice social distancing, hand washing, and other basic precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.