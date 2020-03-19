WEDNESDAY: 60 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Officials have released the latest update on the new coronavirus in South Carolina.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) updates the numbers around 4 p.m. online every day. News 3 is also working to confirm cases released between those updates.
Locally, six cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Lowcountry in Beaufort County.
Deaths linked to coronavirus: 1
- Elderly patient in Lexington County
Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 60
- Kershaw: 25
- Beaufort: 6
- Horry: 5
- Charleston: 4
- Lexington: 4
- Richland: 4
- Greenville: 3
- Anderson: 2
- Lancaster: 2
- Calhoun: 1
- Fairfield: 1
- Lee: 1
- Spartanburg: 1
- York: 1
To see a map of COVID-19 cases by county, click here.
South Carolinians with signs of illness are asked to stay home and contact a doctor or use the state’s telehealth options before going to a healthcare facility. Citizens are also asked to continue to practice social distancing, hand washing, and other basic precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.