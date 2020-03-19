Breaking News
GA now reporting 287 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

WEDNESDAY: 60 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Officials have released the latest update on the new coronavirus in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) updates the numbers around 4 p.m. online every day. News 3 is also working to confirm cases released between those updates.

Locally, six cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Lowcountry in Beaufort County.

Deaths linked to coronavirus: 1

  • Elderly patient in Lexington County

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 60

  • Kershaw: 25
  • Beaufort: 6
  • Horry: 5
  • Charleston: 4
  • Lexington: 4
  • Richland: 4
  • Greenville: 3
  • Anderson: 2
  • Lancaster: 2
  • Calhoun: 1
  • Fairfield: 1
  • Lee: 1
  • Spartanburg: 1
  • York: 1

To see a map of COVID-19 cases by county, click here.

South Carolinians with signs of illness are asked to stay home and contact a doctor or use the state’s telehealth options before going to a healthcare facility. Citizens are also asked to continue to practice social distancing, hand washing, and other basic precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Trending Stories