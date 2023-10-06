SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah College of Art and Design is set to hold its 26th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 21–28, 2023.

As the largest university-run film festival, the celebration will feature 49 narrative feature films, 17 documentary feature films, and 100 shorts, with 11 world premieres and 4 U.S. premieres.

There will also be several celebrities being honored by SCAD at the festival.

During the eight-day festival, guests have the chance to see actor and musician, Kevin Bacon, as he receives the Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment Award on Monday, Oct. 23 at 5:00 p.m. at the Trustees Theater. Bacon has starred in several popular films including Footloose, She’s Having a Baby, Tremors, JFK, A Few Good Men, The River Wild and Apollo 13 just to name a few.

Guests can also see Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Ava DuVernay during the gala screening of “Origin,” on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:00 p.m. as she accepts her award for Virtuoso Director. DuVernay is known for writing, producing and directing films like Selma, 13th and A Wrinkle in Time.

SCAD Savannah Film Festival Executive and Artistic Director Christina Routhier said that “Origin, May December, and The Color Purple, [were] all filmed in Savannah and the coastal Georgia area” so you could see your own backyard on the big screen.

Click or tap here for a full schedule of the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Tickets can be purchased online through the schedule, in person at the SCAD Box Office or by phone at 912-525-5050.