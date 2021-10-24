SCAD Savannah Film Festival showcasing student-made, classic Hollywood films

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — From Trustee’s Theater to Lucas Theatre for the Arts, the 24th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival is back in person at the Savannah College of Art and Design.

“There are different genres to be screened, of course, some of them are student-made which is very special for these students to be supported this much by SCAD, and some of them, of course, are Hollywood classics, others are movies that have never been seen before, have not been premiered yet and we’re lucky enough to see them before anyone else does,” SCAD Savannah Film Festival Shift Manager, Menna Halawani says.

Each year, the SCAD Savannah Film festival brings in roughly 60,000 people to attend the eight-day festival featuring a variety of competition film screenings, workshops, and panels. It means the world for these students to have the opportunity to experience the festival in person following last year.

“People put their whole heart and soul into these projects. A lot of them are personal projects too, especially the documentary projects,” says junior SCAD student, Corinne Swanson. “I know right now we’re watching a documentary, that’s what’s being shown right now but, as someone who was just recently in a documentary class people are really putting their blood, sweat, and tears into these films.”

Students say their favorite part of the festival is seeing their classmate’s work being featured next to Emmy award-winning filmmakers. The opportunity to network at an event like this is a leading reason why many chose to come to SCAD in the first place.

“As students, we’re very encouraged to, especially go up and meet the filmmakers after the showings and really network ourselves, talk to producers,” Swanson said. “See the opportunities available to us as students and kind of start making connections so we’ll have people who … we have a network built for when we graduate,” Corienne Swanson, a Junior at SCAD.