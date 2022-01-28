SCAD Savannah Film Festival passes now on sale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The largest university-run film festival in the world is making a return for the 25th year in a row.

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is gearing up to host its annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival from Oct. 22 to 29.

While tickets are not on sale until October, passes to the festival are now available for purchase.

Passes allow access to most screenings and events, offering patrons the best chance of being admitted to festival events they would like to attend.

There are different tiers of passes based on levels of festival access: Savannah Daytime, Bronze, Silver and Gold.

SCAD says there is no deadline for purchasing passes, but they do sell out quickly. Purchased passes will be available for pickup at the Savannah Box Office located at 216 E. Broughton St., starting Oct. 19.

For more information on passes and tickets, visit the SCAD Savannah Film Festival website here.