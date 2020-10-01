SCAD Savannah Film Festival announces 2020 schedule

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 26: A view of outside Trustees Theater at the Pre-Reception Block Party during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 26, 2019 at in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The lineup for the 23rd annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival has arrived.

The festival is going virtual this year but still offers a whole host of screenings and conversations with actors, filmmakers and industry leaders.

The Savannah College of Art and Design’s honored guests include “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown, Rachel Brosnahan, of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, best known for his roles in “Aquaman” and “Watchmen.” All honorees are scheduled to speak during the festival before accepting their awards.

The Docs to Watch Directors Roundtable is back for another year, along with the Wonder Women: Producers panel; short films and costume design will be showcased in numerous events, too.

Because the festival will be held virtually, after purchasing tickets, attendees will be provided a link to access the event via computer, smartphone or tablet.

For more information on tickets and passes, visit here.

2020 schedule

Saturday, Oct. 24

11 a.m. The Father

1:45 p.m. Crip Camp Q&A

2 p.m. Be Water

5 p.m. Chuck Leavell: The Tree Man

5 p.m. My Brother’s Keeper

7:30 p.m. I’m Your Woman

Sunday, Oct. 25

10 a.m. Southern Voices

11 a.m. The Human Factor

12 p.m. Farewell Amor

2 p.m. The Truffle Hunters

3 p.m. Francesco

5 p.m. The Outside Story

5 p.m. Dawn in the Dark

6 p.m. Docs to Watch: Directors Roundtable

8 p.m. Uncle Frank

Monday, Oct. 26

8 a.m. Global Shorts Forum: Far from Home

9 a.m. Student Shorts Block A: Live Action Shorts

12 p.m. The Way I See It

12 p.m. State of the Industry

2 p.m. In Conversation with Glen Keane

3:30 p.m. Wonder Women: Producers

4:30 p.m. Dick Johnson Is Dead Q&A

5 p.m. Electric Jesus

5 p.m. A Glimpse

5 p.m. The Old Guard Creative Spotlight Conversation

7:30 p.m. Minari

Tuesday, Oct. 27

8 a.m. Global Shorts Forum: HER Story

9 a.m. Student Shorts Block B: Animated Shorts

11 a.m. Boys State

1 p.m. That’s Wild

1 p.m. The Heart Still Hums

2 p.m. Wonder Women: Directors

3:30 p.m. SCAD Alumni Panel

4 p.m. Wonder Women: Below the Line

5 p.m. Small Town Wisconsin

5 p.m. Sky West and Crooked

6 p.m. In Conversation with Ethan Hawke

7:30 p.m. I Carry You With Me (Te Llevo Conmigo)

7:30 p.m. The Good Lord Bird

Wednesday, Oct. 28

8 a.m. Shorts Spotlight: Pride Parade

9 a.m. Free Color

9 a.m. The Seeker

11 a.m. Global Shorts Forum: Black Voices

11:30 a.m. Dramarama

11:30 a.m. Skywatch

2 p.m. Below the Line: Costume Design

3 p.m. Time

3 p.m. Herself

5 p.m. Below the Line: Production Design

6 p.m. In Conversation with Millie Bobby Brown

7:30 p.m. Nine Days

9 p.m. Spell

Thursday, Oct. 29

8 a.m. Shorts Spotlight: Animated Gems

9 a.m. Kusasa

9 a.m. Alina

9:30 a.m. Shorts Spotlight: Overcoming Obstacles

11 a.m. Animated Shorts

11 a.m. MLK/FBI

1 p.m. Killing Eleanor

1 p.m. Sitting

2 p.m. Chuck Connelly Into the Light

2 p.m. Master Maggie

3:30 p.m. Below the Line: Cinematography

5 p.m. In Conversation with Richard King

6 p.m. In Conversation with Jennifer Hudson

7:30 p.m. Sylvie’s Love

Friday, Oct. 30

9 a.m. Shorts Spotlight: Trigger Warnings

9:30 a.m. Global Shorts Forum: One Planet

12 p.m. Welcome to Chechnya

1 p.m. New Realities of Representation for Actors, Writers, and Directors

2 p.m. The Dissident

3 p.m. Documentary Features: Directors Roundtable

3 p.m. Women of Blumhouse: Shaping Genre Storytelling at the Iconic House of Horror

5 p.m. Black Bear

5 p.m. Professional Shorts: Directors Roundtable

6 p.m. Entertainment Weekly’s Women Who Kick Ass Panel

7:30 p.m. Sound of Metal

Saturday, Oct. 31