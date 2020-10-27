SCAD Savannah Film Festival honors Billy Crystal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – SCAD presented actor Billy Crystal with a Lifetime Achievement Award Monday during the school’s 23rd annual film festival.

Billy Crystal

Crystal received the honor after the screening of his newest film Standing Up, Falling Down.

During the event Crystal also answered questions from SCAD performing arts students.

Monday, SCAD also honored a 38-year veteran of Walt Disney Feature Animation with a Lifetime Achievement.

Glen Keane created Disney characters such as The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Rapunzel.

Keane recently direct Over the Moon, an animated feature to be released on Netflix later this year.

Monday the festival also hosted the Wonder Women panel. During the panel Women producers talked about their careers and discussed the importance of diverse perspectives and voices in storytelling.

SCAD says the Savannah Film Festival is the largest university-run film festival in the U.S. The eight-day virtual festival runs until Saturday.