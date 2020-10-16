SCAD Film Fest to feature film about local star Chuck Leavell

SAVANNAH, Ga – (WSAV) The award-winning documentary, The Tree Man about rock legend Chuck Leavell will be shown on the first day of the 2020 SCAD Film Fest. And, it’s already won a major award. The Tree Man weaves together the three loves in Chuck’s life; the environment, music, and his wife of 47 years.

Chuck is happy to call Savannah his adopted home and some our local scenery is featured in the documentary. Recently, we had the honor of sitting down with Chuck to learn more about The Tree Man. It will be shown on October 24th at 5pm. Here’s the rest of the schedule for the 2020 SCAD Film Fest.