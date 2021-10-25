Check the latest forecast

View VIPIR Radar

Download the free app

Submit weather video & pics

Lightning Fatality_104175

PHOTOS: Opening night of SCAD Savannah Film Festival

SCAD Savannah Film Festival

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano and Christina Hendricks attend the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano and Christina Hendricks attend the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano and Christina Hendricks attend the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christina Hendricks attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christina Hendricks attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christina Hendricks attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christina Hendricks attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Kenneth Branagh attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Kenneth Branagh attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Kenneth Branagh attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Kenneth Branagh attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Kenneth Branagh attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Kenneth Branagh attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Kenneth Branagh attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Kenneth Branagh attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Kenneth Branagh attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Makeup/Hair Designer Donald Mowat attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Makeup/Hair Designer Donald Mowat attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Sound Designer, Theo Green attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Sound Designer, Theo Green attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: J. Alexander attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: J. Alexander attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Kenneth Branagh attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Kenneth Branagh attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Makeup/Hair Designer, Donald Mowat and Sound Designer, Theo Green attend the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: J. Alexander attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Sound Designer, Theo Green attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Makeup/Hair Designer Donald Mowat attends the opening night red carpet and screening of "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano speaks onstage during the In Conversation with Christian Siriano at the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano and sister Shannon Siriano Greenwood speak onstage during the In Conversation with Christian Siriano event at the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Shannon Siriano Greenwood speaks onstage during the In Conversation with Christian Siriano event at the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano and sister Shannon Siriano Greenwood speak onstage during the In Conversation with Christian Siriano event at the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano and sister Shannon Siriano Greenwood speak onstage during the In Conversation with Christian Siriano event at the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano and sister Shannon Siriano Greenwood speak onstage during the In Conversation with Christian Siriano event at the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano and sister Shannon Siriano Greenwood speak onstage during the In Conversation with Christian Siriano event at the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano and sister Shannon Siriano Greenwood speak onstage during the In Conversation with Christian Siriano event at the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano and sister Shannon Siriano Greenwood speak onstage during the In Conversation with Christian Siriano event at the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano and sister Shannon Siriano Greenwood speak onstage during the In Conversation with Christian Siriano event at the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano and sister Shannon Siriano Greenwood speak onstage during the In Conversation with Christian Siriano event at the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano and sister Shannon Siriano Greenwood speak onstage during the In Conversation with Christian Siriano event at the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano and sister Shannon Siriano Greenwood speak onstage during the In Conversation with Christian Siriano event at the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano speaks onstage during the In Conversation with Christian Siriano event at the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian Siriano speaks onstage during the In Conversation with Christian Siriano event at the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Julie Cohen speaks onstage the Q & A for "Julia" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman, Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman, Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman, Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman, Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman, Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman, Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman, Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman, Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman, Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman, Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman, Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman, Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman, Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman, Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman, Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman, Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman speaks onstage during the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman speaks onstage during the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman, Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman, Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman, Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman, Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Ahmed Ellis and Alexis Ellis attend the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Ahmed Ellis attends the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Ahmed Ellis attends the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Ahmed Ellis attends the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Ahmed Ellis attends the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman speaks onstage during the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Matthew Heineman speaks onstage during the Q&A for "The First Wave" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Moderator Dave Karger and Director/Producer Julie Cohen speak onstage the Q & A for "Julia" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Moderator Dave Karger and Director/Producer Julie Cohen speak onstage the Q & A for "Julia" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Moderator Dave Karger and Director/Producer Julie Cohen speak onstage the Q & A for "Julia" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Moderator Dave Karger and Director/Producer Julie Cohen speak onstage the Q & A for "Julia" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Moderator Dave Karger and Director/Producer Julie Cohen speak onstage the Q & A for "Julia" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Moderator Dave Karger and Director/Producer Julie Cohen speak onstage the Q & A for "Julia" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Moderator Dave Karger and Director/Producer Julie Cohen speak onstage the Q & A for "Julia" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Moderator Dave Karger and Director/Producer Julie Cohen speak onstage the Q & A for "Julia" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Moderator Dave Karger and Director/Producer Julie Cohen speak onstage the Q & A for "Julia" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Moderator Dave Karger and Director/Producer Julie Cohen speak onstage the Q & A for "Julia" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Moderator Dave Karger and Director/Producer Julie Cohen speak onstage the Q & A for "Julia" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Julie Cohen speaks onstage the Q & A for "Julia" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Makeup/Hair Designer Donald Mowat attends the Q&A for "Dune" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Makeup/Hair Designer Donald Mowat speaks onstage at the Q&A for "Dune" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Makeup/Hair Designer Donald Mowat speaks onstage at the Q&A for "Dune" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Makeup/Hair Designer Donald Mowat C) and Sound Designer Theo Green (R) speak onstage at the Q&A for "Dune" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Makeup/Hair Designer Donald Mowat C) and Sound Designer Theo Green (R) speak onstage at the Q&A for "Dune" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Makeup/Hair Designer Donald Mowat C) and Sound Designer Theo Green (R) speak onstage at the Q&A for "Dune" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Makeup/Hair Designer Donald Mowat C) and Sound Designer Theo Green (R) speak onstage at the Q&A for "Dune" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Makeup/Hair Designer Donald Mowat C) and Sound Designer Theo Green (R) speak onstage at the Q&A for "Dune" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Makeup/Hair Designer Donald Mowat C) and Sound Designer Theo Green (R) speak onstage at the Q&A for "Dune" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Makeup/Hair Designer Donald Mowat C) and Sound Designer Theo Green (R) speak onstage at the Q&A for "Dune" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Makeup/Hair Designer Donald Mowat C) and Sound Designer Theo Green (R) speak onstage at the Q&A for "Dune" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Makeup/Hair Designer Donald Mowat C) and Sound Designer Theo Green (R) speak onstage at the Q&A for "Dune" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Makeup/Hair Designer Donald Mowat C) and Sound Designer Theo Green (R) speak onstage at the Q&A for "Dune" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Makeup/Hair Designer Donald Mowat C) and Sound Designer Theo Green (R) speak onstage at the Q&A for "Dune" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Makeup/Hair Designer Donald Mowat C) and Sound Designer Theo Green (R) speak onstage at the Q&A for "Dune" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Evgeny Afineevsky (L) speaks onstage during the Q&A for "Francesco" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Evgeny Afineevsky (L) speaks onstage during the Q&A for "Francesco" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Evgeny Afineevsky (L) speaks onstage during the Q&A for "Francesco" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Evgeny Afineevsky (L) speaks onstage during the Q&A for "Francesco" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Director/Producer Evgeny Afineevsky (L) speaks onstage during the Q&A for "Francesco" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Sound Designer Theo Green speaks onstage at the Q&A for "Dune" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Sound Designer Theo Green speaks onstage at the Q&A for "Dune" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Sound Designer Theo Green and Makeup/Hair Designer Donald Mowat attend the Q&A for "Dune" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Dave Karger speaks onstage at the Q&A for "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Dave Karger and Kenneth Branagh speak onstage at the Q&A for "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Dave Karger and Kenneth Branagh speak onstage at the Q&A for "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Dave Karger and Kenneth Branagh speak onstage at the Q&A for "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Dave Karger and Kenneth Branagh speak onstage at the Q&A for "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Dave Karger and Kenneth Branagh speak onstage at the Q&A for "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Kenneth Branagh speaks onstage at the Q&A for "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Kenneth Branagh speaks onstage at the Q&A for "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Kenneth Branagh speaks onstage at the Q&A for "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Dave Karger and Kenneth Branagh speak onstage at the Q&A for "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Dave Karger and Kenneth Branagh speak onstage at the Q&A for "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Dave Karger and Kenneth Branagh speak onstage at the Q&A for "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Dave Karger and Kenneth Branagh speak onstage at the Q&A for "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Dave Karger and Kenneth Branagh speak onstage at the Q&A for "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Dave Karger and Kenneth Branagh speak onstage at the Q&A for "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Kenneth Branagh speaks onstage at the Q&A for "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
  • SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Dave Karger speaks onstage at the Q&A for "Belfast" during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 23, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The SCAD Savannah Film Festival is back for its 24th year with both in-person and virtual events.

Stars of film and fashion walked the red carpet Saturday for the festival’s opening night, including Kenneth Branagh, Christian Siriano, Alicia Silverstone, Danielle Brooks and Christina Hendricks.

Siriano’s first solo museum exhibition “People Are People” is now on display at the SCAD Museum of Art, featuring creations from his decade-plus career.

The American designer also sat down with his sister Shannon Siriano on Saturday for a conversation about his collections and contributions to body diversity in the industry.

British filmmaker and actor Branagh was awarded the Lifetime Achievement in Acting and Directing Award on opening night ahead of the Southeast premiere of “Belfast.” He sat down with TCM host Dave Karger for a Q&A following the screening to discuss his coming-of-age film.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories