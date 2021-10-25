PHOTOS: Opening night of SCAD Savannah Film Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The SCAD Savannah Film Festival is back for its 24th year with both in-person and virtual events.

Stars of film and fashion walked the red carpet Saturday for the festival’s opening night, including Kenneth Branagh, Christian Siriano, Alicia Silverstone, Danielle Brooks and Christina Hendricks.

Siriano’s first solo museum exhibition “People Are People” is now on display at the SCAD Museum of Art, featuring creations from his decade-plus career.

The American designer also sat down with his sister Shannon Siriano on Saturday for a conversation about his collections and contributions to body diversity in the industry.

British filmmaker and actor Branagh was awarded the Lifetime Achievement in Acting and Directing Award on opening night ahead of the Southeast premiere of “Belfast.” He sat down with TCM host Dave Karger for a Q&A following the screening to discuss his coming-of-age film.