Millie Bobby Brown, Ethan Hawke, Jennifer Hudson among SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2020 honorees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The SCAD Savannah Film Festival, going virtual this year, has announced the list of its 2020 honorees, including several award-winning actors and an acclaimed Disney animator.

The Savannah College of Art and Design will honor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Rachel Brosnahan, Delroy Lindo, Millie Bobby Brown, Ethan Hawke, Jennifer Hudson and Glen Keane.

Honorees often appear at panels or participate in Q&As throughout the eight-day festival. The schedule will be released on Thursday when tickets and passes go on sale.

Organizers say additional honorees will be announced before the festival begins on Oct. 24.

Learn more about the SCAD Savannah Film Festival‘s honored guests below.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Distinguished Performance Award

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II recently won his first Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role as Cal Abar/Dr. Manhattan in HBO’s groundbreaking series “Watchmen.”

Next up, Abdul-Mateen joins an all-star cast in Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” as Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale.

His other credits include Aquaman, the “Striking Vipers” episode of “Black Mirror,” “Us,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Boundaries,” “All Day and a Night,” “Sweetness in the Belly” and “The Get Down.”

Rachel Brosnahan

Spotlight Award

Rachel Brosnahan currently stars in the Amazon Prime Video series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. ” Since the series premiered in 2017, she has won an Emmy Award, two Golden Globes, a Screen Actors Guild Award, two Critics’ Choice Awards and a TCA Award for her performance as Miriam “Midge” Maisel.

She produced and stars in “I’m Your Woman,” an Amazon Studio movie directed by Julia Hart and co-written with Jordan Horowitz, which will be released later this year.

Other film credits include “Patriots Day,” “The Finest Hours,” “Louder Than Bombs,” “Burn Country” and the upcoming “The Courier” opposite Benedict Cumberbatch.

Millie Bobby Brown

Maverick Award

Millie Bobby Brown is best known for her performance as Eleven in the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series “Stranger Things.” Brown has been individually nominated for two Emmy Awards and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for her performance in the series.

Brown can currently be seen starring in the critically acclaimed Netflix film “Enola Holmes,” which she also produced. She previously starred in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” and she will reprise her role in “Godzilla vs. Kong,” set to be released in 2021.

Brown will also star in and produce the Netflix film adaptation of Tess Sharpe’s novel “The Girls I’ve Been” and will partner with Netflix on the film “A Time Lost,” which is currently in development.

Glen Keane

Lifetime Achievement in Animation Award

A 38-year veteran of Walt Disney Feature Animation, Glen Keane trained under Walt Disney’s Nine Old Men. Keane went on to create many beloved Disney characters such as The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Beast, Tarzan, and Rapunzel.

In 2012, Keane departed Disney to begin Glen Keane Productions as a way to further his artistic explorations in animation, design and film. He has since gone on to collaborate with Google, the Paris Ballet and Kobe Bryant.

His most recent project is the Academy Award-winning animated film “Dear Basketball,” which he

animated and directed in collaboration with legends Kobe Bryant and John Williams. He is currently directing the animated film event “Over the Moon,” a coproduction with Pearl Studio and Netflix, due to be released on Oct. 23.

Ethan Hawke

Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment Award

Ethan Hawke is a four-time Academy Award-nominated actor, writer and director whose career spans three decades. He next makes his television debut with the Showtime limited series “The Good Lord Bird,” which he stars in, co-wrote and executive produces. The seven-part series premieres Oct. 4.

Hawke’s prolific filmography includes “Dead Poets Society,” “Reality Bites,” “Gattaca,” “Training Day,”

“Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead,” “Boyhood,” “Born to Be Blue,” “Maudie,” and Richard

Linklater’s “Before” trilogy.

As a filmmaker, he most recently directed, co-wrote and produced IFC Films’ Blaze and made his

documentary filmmaking debut with “Seymour: An Introduction.”

Hawke is a Tony Award-nominated stage actor, having appeared on Broadway five times, most

recently in Sam Shepard’s “True West.”

Jennifer Hudson

Virtuoso Award

Jennifer Hudson is a two-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress and best-selling author.

Hudson will soon be seen starring as Aretha Franklin in the highly anticipated biopic, “Respect,” directed by Liesl Tommy. Hudson, who was handpicked by Franklin to play this role, will also

executive produce.

In 2007, Hudson won an Academy Award for her role as Effie in “Dreamgirls.” Her breakout film performance also garnered a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a BAFTA and an NAACP Image Award.

Additional film and television credits include “The Secret Life of Bees,” “Sex and the City: The Movie,” “Lullaby,” “Black Nativity,” “Winnie Mandela,” “The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete,” “The Three Stooges,” “Call Me Crazy: A Five Film,” “Sing,” “Cats,” “Confirmation,” “Smash,” “Chi-Raq,” “The Voice,” “Hairspray LIVE!” and “Empire.”

Hudson made her Broadway debut as Shug Avery in 2015 in the Tony Award-winning production of The Color Purple, for which she won a Grammy. She is also an executive producer of and voices the role of the Forest in the short VR film “Baba Yaga,” which had its world premiere at the 2020 Venice Film Festival.

Delroy Lindo

Spotlight Award

Delroy Lindo can currently be seen in Spike Lee’s critically acclaimed film “Da 5 Bloods,” available on Netflix.

Lindo has had memorable roles in films such as “The Cider House Rules” and “Heist,” and previously garnered critical acclaim in a trio of films with Lee: “Clockers,” “Crooklyn,” and “Malcolm X.” He will be seen next in the Netflix film “The Harder They Fall.”

On TV, Lindo appeared for four seasons as Adrian Boseman on CBS’ “The Good Fight.” He debuted on Broadway in “Master Harold and the Boys”; received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations playing Herald Loomis in August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s “Come and Gone”; and played Walter Lee

in the Kennedy Center and Los Angeles productions of “A Raisin in the Sun” (Helen Hayes Award nomination and NAACP Image Award, Best Actor).