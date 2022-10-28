SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Thursday, Colson Baker, also known as Machine Gun Kelly, was an honored guest at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 and was presented the Discovery Award.

Prior to receiving the award, Baker who is a multiplatinum selling recording artist, actor and director walked the red carpet and shared some inspiration for those who dare to dream big.

“12 years ago, I was serving burritos at Chipotle so if that doesn’t show that you can change your circumstances around, then I don’t. I think you got to dream bigger than what your environment is.”

He continued, “Manifestation is everything. So, you’ve got to start with a dream and then you’ve got to tell yourself every day that it’s going to happen.”

Not only did Baker offer inspiration, he joked, then shared how Savannah has inspired him.

“I feel like an infant right now, so I’m ready to grow up, I’m ready to go to college next.” He joked.

Then continued, “Metaphorically, I don’t think I’m actually going to college, except for down here actually, this college is sick. I spoke here earlier, like the art community down here is, I’ve been inspired even just by some of the buildings I’ve went into, even like some of the restaurants, the food is art down here so it’s really cool.”

The Discovery Award was presented to Baker as part of the Gala Screening of the film Taurus, which Baker stars in.

Taurus is a story about a rising troubled musician who searches for the inspiration to record one last song.