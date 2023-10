SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 26th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival kicked off on Saturday with a host of events and screenings.

Bob and Erin Odenkirk celebrated the release of “Zilot & Other Important Rhymes” with a book signing and conversation.

Director Jimmy Chin attended the screening of “NYAD,” and SCAD alumni walked the red carpet.

Other guests included actress Lorraine Bracco, actor Lucas Grabeel, writer Taylor Turner and actor Emily Keefe.

photos provided by SCAD