SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This month, Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) will be presenting the annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival which commemorates cinematic creativity from award-winning professionals and emerging student filmmakers.

The festival will begin on Saturday, Oct. 22 and ends on Saturday, Oct. 29. To purchase tickets or passes click here.

SCAD Savannah Film Festival hosts special guests and honorees recognized throughout the week. This year’s festival will feature the following:

Ron Howard (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Ron Howard will be receiving a Lifetime Achievement in Directing Award on Sunday, Oct. 23 at noon at the Trustees Theater. Attendees can also join Howard for a discussion about his storied career at In Conversation with Ron Howard immediately following the Signature Screening Thirteen Lives.

Garnering fans from his role as Richie Cuningham in the sitcom Happy Days (1974-1984), Howard made his directing debut in 1977 with the comedy Grand Theft Auto. He went on to direct the Grammy-winning Best Music Film The Beatles: Eight Days a Week, Rush, and The Da Vinci Code among others.

Janelle Monáe (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)

Janelle Monae will be receiving the Spotlight Award on Tuesday, October 25 at 8:30 p.m. at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts. This award will be presented as part of the Gala Screening Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Monae is an eight-time Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, performer, fashion icon, and author. Winner of an Academy Award for Best Picture winner in Moonlight, Monae was nominated for an Academy Award for Hidden Figures.

Colson Baker, also known as Machine Gun Kelly (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Colson Baker will be receiving the Discovery Award on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 9:30 p.m. at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts. This award will be presented as part of the Gala Screening Taurus.

Baker made his acting debut on television, starring in Cameron Crowe’s Roadies for Showtime and went on to appear in other blockbuster films. He made his directorial debut with the feature film, Good Mourning, which he co-wrote and starred in as well. When he’s not acting or directing, he can be found on stage as a multi-platinum-selling recording artist also known as Machine Gun Kelly.

Sandy Powell (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Brothers)

Sandy Powell will be receiving the Variety Creative Impact in Costume Design Award at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 24 at the Trustees Theater. This award will be presented as part of the In Conversation With Sandy Powell event.

Powell is a three-time Academy Award-winning costume designer and has been nominated 15 times for Best Costume Design, more than any living designer. Additionally, Powell has earned Oscar nominations for multiple films and won for The Aviator and The Young Victoria. Her latest film Living will screen on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Trustees Theater.

J. D. Dillard (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

J.D. Dillard will be receiving the Rising Star Director Award on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:00 p.m. at the Trustees Theater. This award will be presented as part of the Gala Screening, Devotion.

Dillard, a director and writer, made his directorial debut with Sleight, which debuted at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. Dillard has also directed episodes of The Outsider for HBO, The Twilight Zone for Paramount, and Utopia for Amazon. He has also sold multiple television pilots.

Kerry Condon (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Kerry Condon will be receiving the Distinguished Performance Award on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:00 p.m. at the Trustees Theater. This award will be presented as part of the Gala Screening, The Banshees of Inisherin.

Condon has had numerous roles in some of Hollywood’s most notable films like Dreamland, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Spider-Man and Captain America: Civil War. Condon’s television work includes Showtime’s Ray Donovan, Women on the Verge, Breaking Bad, and Better Call Saul. Condon will next appear in the upcoming thriller, In the Land of Saints and Sinners.

Jonathan Majors (Photo By: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Jonathan Majors will be receiving the Spotlight Award on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:00 p.m. at the Trustees Theater. This award will be presented as part of the Gala Screening, Devotion.

Majors, who is a renowned actor, has won multiple awards, including an Emmy Award, Critics Choice Award, and the Independent Spirit Award. His acting credits include Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall and Loki. His upcoming projects include Creed lll where he will be facing off against director and actor Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed.

Nicholas Hoult (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)

Nicholas Hoult will be receiving the Vanguard Award on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8:30 p.m. at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts. This award will be presented as part of Gala Screening The Menu.

Hoult is known for acting roles in blockbuster films like the X-Men series and films like Mad Max: Fury Road, and Clash of the Titans. Holt made his stage debut in the 2009 play New Boy and can currently be seen starring in Tony McNamara’s critically acclaimed Hulu series, The Great.

Sadie Sink (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Sadie Sing will be receiving the Rising Star Award on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:00 p.m. at the Trustees Theater. This award will be presented as part of the Gala SCreening, The Whale.

Sing began her career on Broadway acting in Annie in 2013. She went on to appear in the Netflix series, Stranger Things, American Odyssey and Blue Bloods, just to name a few. Sing is currently in production on Berlin Nobody.

Jeremy Pope (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Jeremy Pope will be receiving the Distinguished Performance Award on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4:00 p.m. at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts. This award will be presented as part of the Gala Screening, The Inspection.

Pope made his television debut in the Netflix series, Hollywood and garnered an Emmy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series and an African American Film Critics Association Breakout Performer Award. Pope went on to make history in 2019 by earning two acting Tony Award nominations in the same season, receiving nominations for Best Lead Actor in a Play for his Broadway debut in Choir Boy and Best Supporting Actor in Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. Pope is currently in production for the play, The Collaboration.

Eddie Redmayne (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Eddie Redmayne will be receiving the Virtuoso Award on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the Trustees Theater. This award will be presented as part of the Gala Screening, The Good Nurse.

Redmayne’s career includes dozens of acclaimed roles on stage and screen. He is known for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking’s 2014 film The Theory of Everything, which earned him multiple awards at the Oscars, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, and BAFTA’s. Redmayne received an Oliver Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Cabaret.

Henry Selick (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Netflix)

Henry Selick will be receiving the Outstanding Achievement in Animation Award on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 1:00 p.m. at the Trustees Theater. This award will be presented as part of the Sketch to Screen Screening Wendell & Wild.

Selick has worked on several award-winning animated films. His credits include Coraline, The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach and the Netflix film Wendell & Wild.

Miles Teller (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Miles Teller is an honored guest. Those in attendance can join Teller on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6:00 p.m. at the Trustees Theater for a discussion about his career at the In Conversation with Miles Teller immediately following the Signature Screening Top Gun: Maverick.

Teller has received awards for his performances in Rabbit Hole, and Bleed for This. The actor recently starred in Spiderhead, Godfather (the series), The Offer, and Too Old to Die Young. He will soon be starring in and producing Not Without Hope.