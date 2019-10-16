Director Trey Edward Shults Video

Jharrel Jerome Video

Actor says he was sleeping on couch when he was recognized for 'Black Mirror' role Video

Actress Elisabeth Moss talks role in latest movie, 'Her Smell' Video

'Aladdin' actor Mena Massoud chats with News 3 on the red carpet Video

Refinery 29 President discusses Shatterbox Video

Paris Parker, SCAD student, inspired by female Shatterbox directors Video

Actress Julia Lester answers SCAD film student's question Video

'You have to make the work happen': Producer, director Shawn Ku shares advice with SCAD students Video

'A special, unique experience': Actress Valerie Pachner describes working with director Terrence Malick Video

"Greener Grass" writers and directors Dawn Luebbe and Jocelyn DeBoer chat with WSAV Video

Olivia Wilde talks about being honored at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival Video

Director Tom Harper on 'The Aeronauts,' SCAD Savannah Film Festival Video

'Clemency' actor says he visited death row inmates to research latest role Video

SCAD students Shayain Lakhani and Devon Solwold talk first film festival red carpet experience Video

Composer Alan Silvestri chats with News 3 on the pink carpet Video

SCAD Savannah Film Festival: The Voyager VR Experience Video

'American Woman' actress Sienna Miller says she's a fan of Savannah Video

Wrap-Up of Opening weekend for 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Fest Video