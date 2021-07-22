SAVANNAH, GA – June 22, 2021 – Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) is unveiling an impressive lineup for the 2021 season as they return Live for the ninth annual Festival which will be staged Aug. 8 – 22, 2021 in and around Savannah, offering a variety of genres of music such as opera, musical theatre and popular song. The live shows will have COVID-19 safety precautions in place and a lower seating capacity with an early and late evening show for most performances, to ensure physical distancing for audiences. Virtual programming will remain and stream in late August so that audiences around the world can continue to enjoy the VOICE productions. While tickets don’t go on sale to the general public until July 1, members will have access to early ticket sales which starts June 21. Any household which has donated $150 or more each year automatically becomes a Member of the VOICE Programs (MVP).



Mayor Van Johnson, who opened the 2020 virtual festival says “We are fortunate to be moving toward our new normal with the ninth annual Savannah VOICE Festival this year with a return to live audiences. We are reassured that SVF leaders are maintaining protocols to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and look forward to welcoming visitors to the Hostess City this August – in person and online.”

For the first time, SVF has partnered with WSAV-TV, the local NBC affiliate to broadcast a look back at an exciting year of Savannah VOICE Festival artists and music you saw on screen in 2020 and sneak previews of what’s to come when the festival returns Live in Savannah Aug. 8 -22. This preview will broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 as well as online at WSAV.com/SVF.

Having made a name for itself in Savannah and beyond, the VOICE Festival will return to venues including Asbury Memorial Church, Charles H. Morris Center, Davenport House Museum Garden, Demere Center for Living, Jewish Educational Alliance, and Telfair Academy. Savannah VOICE Festival Live will feature festival favorites including Aria, Broadway, free Master Classes, Inspiration (sacred music)and more.

New and exciting productions for 2021 include Song, on Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.withgreat song literature including world premieres of new works with emerging composers and young writers from a collaboration between SVF and DEEP. Another interesting new show is Femme at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Aug. 18, which showcases women in music. Back by popular demand is Rock on Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., which features radio hits by artists from Abba to Foreigner to the Carpenters. Kick start your weekends with Coffee, delightful performances in the garden of the Davenport House Museum garden along with coffee and pastries at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Aug. 21.

The jewels in the crown of the Festival include Feast at 5 p.m. on Aug. 14, a workshop of SVF’s new commission by Composer in Residence, Michael Ching. ‘A Royal Feast’ is a work composed with Esther F. Garrison School for the Arts students, presenting an imaginative story of Cinderella after her wedding to Prince Charming.

Other crowning performances take place on the evening of Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. as the most famous opera of all time, La Bohéme – is presented in an abridged version of Puccini’s love story – Bohéme is conducted by Andrew Bisantz and directed by Fabrizio Melano.

Some festival events will be free with other events offering tickets from $22.50-$50.

Maria Zouves, who co-founded the festival with her husband, world-renowned operatic baritone Sherrill Milnes, is thankful to return to Savannah’s stages for the ninth season of beautiful music encompassing a variety of genres. “Our line up and partnerships demonstrate our deep ties to Savannah and significant level of community engagement,” says Zouves. “The success and longevity of the Milnes VOICE Programs speak volumes to the support we have. Our artists are excited about returning Live, and the Festival is proud to continue to serve our new audiences around the world through online shows with WSAV and in our own streaming schedule.”

Streaming events take place in late August and will be announced soon. For a full lineup of all Savannah VOICE Festival concerts, performances, master classes and other events, or for membership and tickets, please call 855.766.7372, email info@savannahvoicefestival.org or visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org.

Savannah VOICE Festival is a 501(c) 3 tax exempt nonprofit arts organization in the state of Georgia. The Festival brings classical vocal excellence to the Savannah area through a two-week celebration of concerts, events, and educational presentations during the month of August and throughout the year. Focusing on arts awareness and audience development in the performing arts, it offers music from opera, musical theatre, and popular song. The Savannah VOICE Festival is supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly. GCA is a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Donations are tax-deductible.

Schedule of Events

KICKOFF

Sunday, August 8 – 5pm – Jewish Educational Alliance – 5111 Abercorn Street

$45 Premium & $27.50 Standard

The Savannah VOICE Festival returns to a LIVE format for 2021! Meet the artists in this wonderful concert of your favorite opera, musical theatre, and song selections!

Additional ticketed wine reception to follow at 6 p.m.

MASTER CLASS I – HOWARD WATKINS

Tuesday, August 10 – 1pm

Demere Center for Living – 6000 Business Center Drive

Free

Metropolitan Opera Assistant Conductor and VOICE Faculty member Howard Watkins presents a master class with the study grant artists of the Milnes VOICE Studio. Reservations required.

ARIA

Tuesday, August 10 – 6pm & 8pm

Telfair Academy – 121 Barnard Street

$45 Premium & $27.50 Standard

Against the backdrop of the beautiful collection of the Telfair Academy, classical voices fill the rotunda with opera’s greatest hits and some rarely heard gems.

MASTER CLASS II – FABRIZIO MELANO

Wednesday, August 11 – 1pm

Demere Center for Living – 6000 Business Center Drive

Free

Metropolitan Opera director Fabrizio Melano presents a master class with the study grant artists of the Milnes VOICE Studio. Reservations required.

HEADLINER – Liz Lang, soprano & Howard Watkins, piano

Wednesday, August 11 – 6pm

Telfair Academy – 121 Barnard Street

$45 Premium & $27.50 Standard

ATC 2019 Sherrill Milnes American Opera Award Winner Liz Lang – a fan favorite of the 2020 Stay-at-Home Season VIII – performs a recital with pianist Howard Watkins.

Additional ticketed wine reception to follow at 7 p.m.

SONG

Thursday, August 12 – 6pm & 8pm

Telfair Academy – 121 Barnard Street

$45 Premium & $27.50 Standard

Inspired by the great writers and poets, the Festival shares great song literature that includes world premieres of new works with emerging composers and young writers from the Deep Center Savannah.



BROADWAY

Friday, August 13 – 6pm & 8pm

Asbury Memorial Church – 1008 E Henry Street

$45 Premium & $27.50 Standard

Just in time for the re-opening of Broadway theatres, Festival Artists share tunes to launch you back to the Great White Way!

COFFEE

Saturday, August 14 – 10am

Davenport House Museum Garden – 324 E State Street

$22.50 Standard

Wake up with a fresh cup of coffee, some breakfast pastries and live music in the bird and flower filled garden of the Davenport House Museum. Artists share a collection of music that will jumpstart your Saturday.

FEAST

Saturday, August 14 – 5pm

Asbury Memorial Church – 1008 E Henry Street

$45 Premium & $27.50 Standard

The workshop of Michael Ching’s “A Royal Feast.” Savannah VOICE Festival joins with the Esther F. Garrison School for the Arts to present this imaginative story of Cinderella after her wedding to Prince Charming. This sequel to Rossini’s La Cenerentola is a magical event with a special message for the whole family.

INSPIRATION

Sunday, August 15 – 5pm

Asbury Memorial Church – 1008 E Henry Street

$45 Premium & $27.50 Standard

Led by Timothy L. Hall, and directed by Jessica Ann Best, this Festival favorite showcases the virtuosity and uplifting messages of sacred and spiritual music.

MASTER CLASS III – SHERRILL MILNES

Tuesday, August 17 – 1pm

Charles H. Morris Center at Trustees’ Garden – 10 E Broad Street

Free

Artistic Director of the VOICE Programs and legendary operatic baritone Sherrill Milnes presents a master class with the artists of the season. This program is supported in part by Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency – the National Endowment for the Arts.

FEMME

Tuesday, August 17 – 6pm & 8pm

Charles H. Morris Center at Trustees’ Garden – 10 E Broad Street

$45 Premium & $27.50 Standard

It’s a man’s world…or is it? Enjoy familiar opera arias, songs, and scenes with a new twist, while discovering music by women composers.



FLASHBACK

Wednesday, August 18 – 6pm & 8pm

Charles H. Morris Center at Trustees’ Garden – 10 E Broad Street

$45 Premium & $27.50 Standard

How did we get here and where are we going next? Join the stars of the Stay-at-Home Season on screen as they relive the performances you loved in a new live format that includes some greatest moments of our best streams.

LIVE

Thursday, August 19 – 6pm & 8pm

Charles H. Morris Center at Trustees’ Garden – 10 E Broad Street

$45 Premium & $27.50 Standard

A year of online streaming bursts past the computer screens to the Morris Theater as we celebrate Savannah VOICE Festival LIVE! With artists you know and love along with the new faces of season nine, don’t miss the passion and legacy of great opera, hosted by Sherrill Milnes himself!

ROCK

Friday, August 20 – 6pm & 8pm

Charles H. Morris Center at Trustees’ Garden – 10 E Broad Street

$45 Premium & $27.50 Standard

Who said opera singers can’t rock it?! Festival Artists are joined by the Elite Party Band for a night of your favorite radio hits.

COFFEE

Saturday, August 21 – 10am

Davenport House Musuem Garden – 324 E State Street

$22.50 Standard

Wake up with a fresh cup of coffee, some breakfast pastries and live music in the bird and flower filled garden of the Davenport House Museum. Artists share a collection of music that will jumpstart your Saturday.

BOHÈME

Saturday, August 21 – 5pm & 7:30pm

Asbury Memorial Church – 1008 E Henry Street

$50 Premium & $32.50 Standard

Possibly the most famous opera of all time, the Savannah VOICE Festival presents an abridged version of Puccini’s love story. Stage director Fabrizio Melano and Maestro Andrew Bisantz breathe new life into this timeless masterpiece.

FINALE

Sunday, August 22 – 5pm

Charles H. Morris Center at Trustees’ Garden – 10 E Broad Street $50 Premium & $32.50 Standard