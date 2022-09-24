SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Jazz Festival returns this year for its 41st festival. It’s set to kick off Tuesday, Sept. 20 and runs through Sept. 25.
WSAV News 3 is proud to once again partner with the Savannah Jazz Festival. To view the full schedule, click or tap here.
Now playing at Forsyth Park:
- 2:00 p.m. University of North Florida Jazz Ensemble #1
- 3:15 p.m. Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band
- 4:30 p.m. The Saturn Quartet
- 5:45 p.m. Stephen Gordon Quartet with Jason Marsalis
- 7:00 p.m. U.S. Navy Band Commodores
- 8:15 p.m. Quentin Baxter Quintet
- 9:30 p.m. Kari Kirkland with The Savannah Jazz Orchestra
DeSoto Hotel
- 11:00 p.m. Late Night Jam Session
- 15 E Liberty St.