SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Jazz Festival returns this year for its 41st festival. It’s set to kick off Tuesday, Sept. 20 and runs through Sept. 25.

WSAV News 3 is proud to once again partner with the Savannah Jazz Festival. To view the full schedule, click or tap here.

Now playing at Forsyth Park:

2:00 p.m. University of North Florida Jazz Ensemble #1

3:15 p.m. Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band

4:30 p.m. The Saturn Quartet

5:45 p.m. Stephen Gordon Quartet with Jason Marsalis

7:00 p.m. U.S. Navy Band Commodores

8:15 p.m. Quentin Baxter Quintet

9:30 p.m. Kari Kirkland with The Savannah Jazz Orchestra

