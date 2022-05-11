SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An annual Savannah tradition returns May 20.

The Circle of Friends fundraiser helps support the Savannah Jazz Festival every year. Proceeds also go toward educational scholarships, the Jazz History Exhibit,

The theme for the concert is “Live Swing Jazz.” The concert kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 9:30 p.m.

The Circle of Friends is taking place outdoors at the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday. For ticket information, click or tap here. For the silent auction, visit here.