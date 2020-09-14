SCHEDULE: Savannah-Safe Jazz Festival 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Jazz Festival returns for its 39th year on Sept. 23.

This year’s event is taking on a new form as the Savannah-Safe Jazz Fest, bringing you 16 live performances online.

WSAV News 3 is proud to partner with the festival, streaming each performance. Check out the full schedule below, and log on to wsav.com/savannahjazzfestival to watch live.

There is limited seating available in the studio audience, and attendees will be socially distanced. Visit here to learn more.

Wednesday, Sept. 23: Movie Night

7 p.m. – Clint Eastwood’s documentary “Dave Brubeck: In His Own Sweet Way” in honor of what would’ve been the jazz pianist’s 100th birthday

T4 Virtual School Master Classes

Thursday, Sept. 24: Blues Night

Friday, Sept. 25: Latin & Classic Night

Saturday, Sept. 26: Spicy Jazz Saturday

Sunday, Sept. 27: B-3 Sunday

Download a copy of the schedule by clicking here.