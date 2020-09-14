SCHEDULE: Savannah-Safe Jazz Festival 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Jazz Festival returns for its 39th year on Sept. 23.
This year’s event is taking on a new form as the Savannah-Safe Jazz Fest, bringing you 16 live performances online.
WSAV News 3 is proud to partner with the festival, streaming each performance. Check out the full schedule below, and log on to wsav.com/savannahjazzfestival to watch live.
There is limited seating available in the studio audience, and attendees will be socially distanced. Visit here to learn more.
Wednesday, Sept. 23: Movie Night
- 7 p.m. – Clint Eastwood’s documentary “Dave Brubeck: In His Own Sweet Way” in honor of what would’ve been the jazz pianist’s 100th birthday
- T4 Virtual School Master Classes
Thursday, Sept. 24: Blues Night
- 7:30 p.m. – Willie Jackson and the Tybee Blues Band
- 8:35 p.m. – Eric Culberson with Dolette McDonald
- T4 Virtual School Master Classes
Friday, Sept. 25: Latin & Classic Night
- 7:30 p.m. – Latin Caravan
- 9 to 10:30 p.m. – Savannah Jazz Orchestra All Stars with Cynthia Utterbach
- T4 Virtual School Master Classes
Saturday, Sept. 26: Spicy Jazz Saturday
- 3 p.m. – Navy Band Southeast
- 4 p.m. – Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band and Ceremony
- 5:05 p.m. – Jazmin Ghent
- 6:20 p.m. – Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. and the Ils Sont Partis Band
- 7:35 p.m. – Emmett Cohen Trio
- 8:50 p.m. – Wycliffe Gordon
Sunday, Sept. 27: B-3 Sunday
- 3 p.m. – Dave Potter Quartet
- 4:05 p.m. – Brian Miller
- 5:20 p.m. – Ike Stubblefield
- 6:35 p.m. – Stephanie Nakasian and the Savannah Jazz Orchestra All Stars
- 7:50 p.m. – David Sanchez
- 9 p.m. – Pat Bianchi
Download a copy of the schedule by clicking here.