SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Jazz Festival returns this year for its 41st festival. It’s set to kick off Tuesday, Sept. 20 and runs through Sept. 25.
WSAV News 3 is proud to once again partner with the Savannah Jazz Festival. Check out the full schedule below
Tuesday, Sept. 20: Latin Dance Night
- Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum
- 41 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
- 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
- Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant
- 107 W. Broughton Street
- 7:00 p.m. Teddy Adams Quintet with Cynthia Utterbach
Thursday, Sept. 22: Blues Night
- Lucas Theatre
- 32 Abercorn Street
- 7:00 p.m. Ray Lundy
- 7:45 p.m. Eric Culberson
- 9:00 p.m. Mr. Sipp
Friday, Sept. 23
- Forsyth Park
- 5:00 p.m. Demetrius Doctor Trio and the Wives
- 6:00 p.m. Jazmine Ghent
- 7:15 p.m. Nicole Zuraitis
- 8:30 p.m. Gino Castillo and the Buena Vista Legacy Band
- 9:40 p.m. Huntertones
Saturday, Sept. 24
- Forsyth Park
- 2:00 p.m. University of North Florida Jazz Ensemble #1
- 3:15 p.m. Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band
- 4:30 p.m. The Saturn Quartet
- 5:45 p.m. Stephen Gordon Quartet with Jason Marsalis
- 7:00 p.m. U.S. Navy Band Commodores
- 8:15 p.m. Quentin Baxter Quintet
- 9:30 p.m. Kari Kirkland with The Savannah Jazz Orchestra
- DeSoto Hotel
- 11:00 p.m. Late Night Jam Session
- 15 E Liberty St.
Sunday, Sept. 25
- Georgia Southern University Fine Arts Hall, 11935 Abercorn St.
- 2:00 Savannah Arts Academy Band
- 3:00 Savannah Country Day School Band
- 4:00 Georgia Southern University Jazz Ensemble