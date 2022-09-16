SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Jazz Festival returns this year for its 41st festival. It’s set to kick off Tuesday, Sept. 20 and runs through Sept. 25.

WSAV News 3 is proud to once again partner with the Savannah Jazz Festival. Check out the full schedule below, and log on to wsav.com/savannahjazzfestival to watch live.

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Latin Dance Night

  • Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum
    • 41 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
    • 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

  • Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant
    • 107 W. Broughton Street
    • 7:00 p.m. Teddy Adams Quintet with Cynthia Utterbach

Thursday, Sept. 22: Blues Night

  • Lucas Theatre
    • 32 Abercorn Street
    • 7:00 p.m. Ray Lundy
    • 7:45 p.m. Eric Culberson
    • 9:00 p.m. Mr. Sipp

Friday, Sept. 23

  • Forsyth Park
    • 5:00 p.m. Demetrius Doctor Trio and the Wives
    • 6:00 p.m. Jazmine Ghent
    • 7:15 p.m. Nicole Zuraitis
    • 8:30 p.m. Gino Castillo and the Buena Vista Legacy Band
    • 9:40 p.m. Huntertones

Saturday, Sept. 24

  • Forsyth Park
    • 2:00 p.m. University of North Florida Jazz Ensemble #1
    • 3:15 p.m. Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band
    • 4:30 p.m. The Saturn Quartet
    • 5:45 p.m. Stephen Gordon Quartet with Jason Marsalis
    • 7:00 p.m. U.S. Navy Band Commodores
    • 8:15 p.m. Quentin Baxter Quintet
    • 9:30 p.m. Kari Kirkland with The Savannah Jazz Orchestra
  • DeSoto Hotel
    • 11:00 p.m. Late Night Jam Session
    • 15 E Liberty St.

Sunday, Sept. 25

  • Georgia Southern University Fine Arts Hall, 11935 Abercorn St.
    • 2:00 Savannah Arts Academy Band
    • 3:00 Savannah Country Day School Band
    • 4:00 Georgia Southern University Jazz Ensemble