SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Jazz Festival returns this year for its 41st festival. It’s set to kick off Tuesday, Sept. 20 and runs through Sept. 25.

WSAV News 3 is proud to once again partner with the Savannah Jazz Festival. Check out the full schedule below, and log on to wsav.com/savannahjazzfestival to watch live.

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Latin Dance Night

Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum 41 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. 7:00 p.m.



Wednesday, Sept. 21

Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant 107 W. Broughton Street 7:00 p.m. Teddy Adams Quintet with Cynthia Utterbach



Thursday, Sept. 22: Blues Night

Lucas Theatre 32 Abercorn Street 7:00 p.m. Ray Lundy 7:45 p.m. Eric Culberson 9:00 p.m. Mr. Sipp



Friday, Sept. 23

Forsyth Park 5:00 p.m. Demetrius Doctor Trio and the Wives 6:00 p.m. Jazmine Ghent 7:15 p.m. Nicole Zuraitis 8:30 p.m. Gino Castillo and the Buena Vista Legacy Band 9:40 p.m. Huntertones



Saturday, Sept. 24

Forsyth Park 2:00 p.m. University of North Florida Jazz Ensemble #1 3:15 p.m. Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band 4:30 p.m. The Saturn Quartet 5:45 p.m. Stephen Gordon Quartet with Jason Marsalis 7:00 p.m. U.S. Navy Band Commodores 8:15 p.m. Quentin Baxter Quintet 9:30 p.m. Kari Kirkland with The Savannah Jazz Orchestra

DeSoto Hotel 11:00 p.m. Late Night Jam Session 15 E Liberty St.



Sunday, Sept. 25