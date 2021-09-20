SCHEDULE: Savannah Jazz Festival 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Jazz Festival returns for its 40th year on Sept. 23.

While the in-person audience has been limited due to COVID-19, all 15 performances will be streaming live online for free.

WSAV News 3 is proud to once again partner with the Savannah Jazz Festival. Check out the full schedule below, and log on to wsav.com/savannahjazzfestival to watch live.

Thursday, Sept. 23:

  • Afternoon Master Class for 4 schools

Friday, Sept. 24: Blues Night, Session 1

  • 6:30 p.m. – Eric Culberson
  • 7:45 p.m. – Robert Lee Coleman
  • 9:15 p.m. – Ana Popovic
  • Afternoon Master Class with the U.S. Navy Commodores Band

Saturday, Sept. 25:

  • Session 2
    • 3 p.m. – The Shawn Purcell Quintet
    • 4:10 p.m. – Hall of Fame
    • 5:15 p.m. – John Lee/Lawrence Hobgood
  • Session 3
    • 6:40 p.m. – U.S. Navy Band Commodores
    • 8 p.m. – Terry “Doc” Handy
    • 9:20 p.m. – Savannah Jazz Divas with the Savannah Jazz Orchestra

Sunday, Sept. 26:

  • Session 4
    • 2 p.m. – Savannah State Wesleyan Gospel Choir
    • 3 p.m. – Georgia Southern University Jazz Ensemble
    • 4 p.m. – Grant Green Jr.
  • Session 5
    • 5:30 p.m. – Kenny Banks
    • 6:50 p.m. – Don Braden
    • 8:10 p.m. – Ranky Tanky

