SCHEDULE: Savannah Jazz Festival 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Jazz Festival returns for its 40th year on Sept. 23.

While the in-person audience has been limited due to COVID-19, all 15 performances will be streaming live online for free.

WSAV News 3 is proud to once again partner with the Savannah Jazz Festival. Check out the full schedule below, and log on to wsav.com/savannahjazzfestival to watch live.

Thursday, Sept. 23:

Afternoon Master Class for 4 schools

Friday, Sept. 24: Blues Night, Session 1

6:30 p.m. – Eric Culberson

7:45 p.m. – Robert Lee Coleman

9:15 p.m. – Ana Popovic

Afternoon Master Class with the U.S. Navy Commodores Band

Saturday, Sept. 25:

Session 2 3 p.m. – The Shawn Purcell Quintet 4:10 p.m. – Hall of Fame 5:15 p.m. – John Lee/Lawrence Hobgood

Session 3 6:40 p.m. – U.S. Navy Band Commodores 8 p.m. – Terry “Doc” Handy 9:20 p.m. – Savannah Jazz Divas with the Savannah Jazz Orchestra



Sunday, Sept. 26: