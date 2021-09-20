SCHEDULE: Savannah Jazz Festival 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Jazz Festival returns for its 40th year on Sept. 23.
While the in-person audience has been limited due to COVID-19, all 15 performances will be streaming live online for free.
WSAV News 3 is proud to once again partner with the Savannah Jazz Festival. Check out the full schedule below, and log on to wsav.com/savannahjazzfestival to watch live.
Thursday, Sept. 23:
- Afternoon Master Class for 4 schools
Friday, Sept. 24: Blues Night, Session 1
- 6:30 p.m. – Eric Culberson
- 7:45 p.m. – Robert Lee Coleman
- 9:15 p.m. – Ana Popovic
- Afternoon Master Class with the U.S. Navy Commodores Band
Saturday, Sept. 25:
- Session 2
- 3 p.m. – The Shawn Purcell Quintet
- 4:10 p.m. – Hall of Fame
- 5:15 p.m. – John Lee/Lawrence Hobgood
- Session 3
- 6:40 p.m. – U.S. Navy Band Commodores
- 8 p.m. – Terry “Doc” Handy
- 9:20 p.m. – Savannah Jazz Divas with the Savannah Jazz Orchestra
Sunday, Sept. 26:
- Session 4
- 2 p.m. – Savannah State Wesleyan Gospel Choir
- 3 p.m. – Georgia Southern University Jazz Ensemble
- 4 p.m. – Grant Green Jr.
- Session 5
- 5:30 p.m. – Kenny Banks
- 6:50 p.m. – Don Braden
- 8:10 p.m. – Ranky Tanky