Savannah-Safe Jazz Festival to present ‘Dave Brubeck: In His Own Sweet Way’

The 2020 Savannah-Safe Jazz Festival kicks off Wednesday with a special presentation of Clint Eastwood’s documentary “Dave Brubeck: In His Own Sweet Way.”

The film will be available on-demand on this page throughout the festival, Wednesday through Sunday.

The jazz pianist and composer, whose career spanned over six decades, would have been 100 this year.

Eastwood takes a chronological look at Brubeck’s life and career through contemporary interviews, archived performances, and commentary by family, fellow musicians and aficionados.

Emphases include his mother’s influence, his wife’s invention of college tours, his skill as an accompanist, the great quartet (with Desmond, Morello, and Wright), his ability to find musical ideas everywhere, his orchestral compositions, his religious conversion, and his unflagging sweet nature.

This film is sure to inspire and entertain all jazz lovers.