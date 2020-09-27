Savannah Safe-Jazz Festival: Stephanie Nakasian with Savannah Jazz Orchestra All-Stars

Stephanie Nakasian, listed in the Biographical Encyclopedia of Jazz as one of the world’s leading jazz singers, joins the Savannah Jazz Orchestra All-Stars for a spectacular show on the final night of the Savannah-Safe Jazz Festival.

Nakasian toured extensively with the jazz master and her mentor, Jon Hendricks, who chose her because of her hip, swinging rhythm.

The Jim Cullum Jazz Band features her frequently on their internationally syndicated show, Riverwalk, portraying Lee Wiley, Peggy Lee, Helen Ward, Helen Humes, ’20s singers and blues singers for her swing and authenticity.

Often compared to jazz greats, it’s Nakasian’s clean and clear tones that have given rise to her polarity, while her ability to perform the standards transports listeners to another place in time.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch “compared her to Ella…and (she) deserves it.”