Savannah-Safe Jazz Festival: Pat Bianchi

The Savannah-Safe Jazz Festival is thrilled to have Pat Bianchi, in from New York with his trio, as the high-energy closing act to this year’s unique festival.

Bianchi was recently voted the Best Organist in New York and has collaborated with icons such as Pat Martino, Chuck Loeb and Joey DeFrancesco.

The Grammy-nominated organist, and winner of the Downbeat Magazine’s 2016 critics poll, is a strong contributor to the legacy of the Hammond B-3.

Bianchi, who has been described by his peers as virtuosic, has a deep knowledge of jazz organ history, which informs his own work. And while he is a proponent of the classic jazz organ trio sound, he is not confined by it.