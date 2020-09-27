Savannah-Safe Jazz Festival: Ike Stubblefield

The highly diverse B-3 organ sensation Ike Stubblefield joins the Savannah-Safe Jazz Festival for the first time.

He has played with super-stars including George Benson, Eric Clapton, Curtis Mayfield, Boz Scaggs, Marvin Gaye, Jerry Garcia, B.B. King and numerous others.

Born in Ohio, Stubblefield has lived all over the country planting roots in San Francisco, Detroit, Toledo and Atlanta where he helped create the B-3 jazz club, The Blue Room.

He now lives in Athens where he performs with the likes of Randall Bramblett, John Keane and he comes to the Savannah region to play at Good Times and The Jazz Corner.

Organizers say Stubblefield’s upbeat stylings on the organ adds great energy to this year’s festival lineup.