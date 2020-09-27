Savannah-Safe Jazz Festival: David Sanchez

Grammy-award-winning saxophonist David Sanchez, from Puerto Rico, joined the Savannah Jazz Rhythm Section for a swinging show on the Savannah-Safe Jazz Festival’s final night.

Hailed as “the most profound young tenor saxophonist working today,” Sanchez toured for years with Dizzy Gillespie, who was his mentor, and he has recorded 10 albums.

Sanchez incorporates a rich mix of Latin and Afro-Caribbean influences while remaining true to the tenets of the jazz genre. The bomba and plena rhythms of Puerto Rico, along with Cuban and Brazilian traditions, were among the biggest influences on Sánchez’s early taste in music.

He says Sonny Rollins, Dexter Gordon and John Coltrane had the greatest impact on his playing. “I’m just talking about tenor, now. Charlie Parker is a major influence, of course, and many, many others.”