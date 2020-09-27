Savannah-Safe Jazz Festival: Dave Potter Quartet

Dave Potter performs at the Savannah-Safe Jazz Festival for the first time, joined by the highly accomplished saxophonist Greg Tardy.

Potter has as performed with many well-known jazz artists and recorded three albums with Jason Marsalis.

Following his graduation from Florida State University in 2005, he was chosen from a national pool of applicants to be a member of the Louis Armstrong Quintet at the University of New Orleans. Unfortunately, the tragedy of Hurricane Katrina temporarily ended his hopes for a career in Louisiana.

He received his master’s degree from Florida State in the winter of 2008 after further collaboration with his mentor Marcus Roberts.

In 2010, Potter was featured in a novel entitled “The New Face of Jazz” about the younger generation of Jazz musicians making an impact in the current scene.

He is now located in Atlanta, where he maintains a busy teaching and performing schedule, while also touring the globe as a member of The Jason Marsalis Vibes Quartet.