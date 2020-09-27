Savannah-Safe Jazz Festival: Brian Miller

Performing for his second time at the Savannah Jazz Festival, Brian Miller represents all that is great about American Gospel and Jazz music today.

Miller developed a strong passion for music at an early age through the gospel melodies at his childhood church home. He has performed for President Bill Clinton at the White House twice and recorded his original composition “Desmond Street,” with the world-renowned North Carolina Central University Jazz Ensemble.

He has worked with Clark Terry, James Moody, Slide Hampton, Nicholas Payton and has most recently shared the stage with Dee Dee Bridgewater, Branford Marsalis, John Faddis, Terrence Blanchard and many other legends.

Performing this year with members of the Savannah Jazz Rhythm Section, he brings an uplifting spirit to all of his performances.