The Savannah Jazz Festival welcomed the U.S. Navy Band Commodores. This 18-piece band has been entertaining crowds and military members for 50 years.

Some of the top legends in American music have accompanied them, including Ray Charles, Brandford Marsalis, Clark Terry, Grover Washington, Jr. and Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame member James Moody.

The Commodores are always on call for major national events and memorials. Their high-energy performances are legendary.