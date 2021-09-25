Savannah Jazz Festival: Terry “Doc” Handy

The 40th annual Savannah Jazz Festival featured Jacksonville, Florida, native Terry “Doc” Handy.

Handy credits his older brother’s love for the piano for driving him to become a musician. He has played percussion for over 30 years over a diverse array of genres including R&B, jazz and Latin jazz. He’s performed globally in Europe, Korea and Panama.

Handy has also been selected as the opening performance for many greats, including James Brown, Aaran Neville, Macy Gray, Kool and the Gang, Kirk Whalum, Brian Culbertson and EL Gran Combo. He is most inspired by percussionists Ralph McDonald, Giovanni Hidalgo and Bill Summers.

Handy, aka “Mr. Jazz Festival,” lights it up everywhere he performs. His uniqueness as a conga drum musician is his captivating ability to fuse Afro-Cuban percussion with jazz to create an infectious swing that leaves his audiences in a spell-bound groove.