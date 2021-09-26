Savannah Jazz Festival: Grant Green Jr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As the son of legendary jazz guitarist Grant Green (1931-1979), Grant Green Jr. was exposed to exceptional musicianship right from the start.

Growing up in Detroit, he enjoyed a constant parade of jazz greats streaming through his living room. His neighbors included Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and Gladys Knight, members of the Four Tops and the Temptations. Miles Davis was known to join impromptu jam sessions in their home.

