Savannah Jazz Festival goes virtual for 2nd year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For the second year in a row, the Savannah Jazz Festival is going virtual.

Amid record COVID-19 infections, the city is pulling all permits for public events through Sept. 30, Mayor Van Johnson announced Tuesday.

The show will still go on, with performances from Sept. 23 through 26. But instead of Forsyth Park, the festival will take place at Savannah Station.

Just like last year, the plan is to safely stream all 16 performances live.

Organizers also plan to offer a limited number of tickets for the shows, though details are being finalized. Jazz lovers can keep an eye on the festival’s website for updates.

Several other organizations are now scrambling to make changes to upcoming events. Johnson acknowledged the inconvenience but said he’s taking these measures “as deliberate intermediary steps in lieu of more restrictive steps.”

Paula Fogarty, the director of the Savannah Jazz Festival, said the biggest impact will be on the city itself.

“Our festival generates over $1.5 million of revenue for the city of Savannah, so the city really stands to lose the most,” she said.

