The Navy and jazz don’t seem like they would go together, but the U.S. Navy Band Commodores prove that disciplined doesn’t mean you can’t swing.

A larger band with 18 members, The Commodores have been serving prestigious jazz music for over 50 years. Composed of some of the finest musicians the world has to offer, the Commodores are widely revered nationwide by casual fans to elite critics.

Guest artists that appeared with The Commodores include well-known jazz icons like Ray Charles, Branford Marsalis, Clark Terry, Grover Washington Jr., Chris Potter, Jerry Bergonzi, Eddie Daniels, James Moody and many more. The sound of The Commodores has been heard across the country and abroad. They have even been seen on tv shows and played in nearly all major jazz festivals delighting concert patrons everywhere.

The Commodores write and arrange much of their music, an eclectic mix of American traditional big band music and thrilling jazz vocal arrangements. Striving for musical excellence, this group knows how to entertain a crowd—especially at the Savannah Jazz Festival!