The Saturn Quartet breathed new life into the Savannah jazz scene late into the afternoon on Saturday.

Composed of four young talented musicians, who all met at Florida State University, The Saturn Quartet is known for its appreciation of American jazz classics, but enjoy pushing the envelope and exploring the more daring side of contemporary jazz.

Taking an open-hearted approach to the material, subtle stylistic detours guide the listener on a journey through each carefully chosen note. The chemistry between each musician completes The Saturn Quartet—a relationship so close that it can be felt by even the most casual listener.

Their newest album, “Synchronicities,” reflects the Quintet’s iconic style and was produced with the award-winning, Grammy-nominated up-and-coming jazz star Jamison Ross.