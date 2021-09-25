Savannah Jazz Festival 2021: The Shawn Purcell Quintet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Shawn Purcell Quintet kicked off the second day of the Savannah Jazz Fest. Purcell, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a jazz guitarist, educator, arranger and composer in the Washington D.C. region.

The proud Benedetto Guitars performing artist has shared the stage with Terell Stafford, Nicholas Payton, Tim Warfield, Sean Jones, Brian Charette, Regina Carter, The Chicago Jazz Ensemble, The Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra and many others.

Purcell can be heard on over 30 recordings, including Chip McNeill’s “The Whirl,” Steve Fidyk’s “Heads Up!” and “Allied Forces,” and Alan Baylock Jazz Orchestra’s Prime Time, featuring Doc Severinsen.

Purcell has spent over 17 years as a member of the military big bands in Washington DC. From 1996-2004, he was the guitarist in the U.S. Air Force jazz ensemble, The Airmen of Note. During his time with “The Note,” Purcell performed throughout the world including England, Germany, Turkey, Luxembourg, The Azores, Belgium, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Kuwait and Bahrain.

He is currently the guitarist with the Washington D.C.-based U.S. Navy Band “Commodores” jazz ensemble.