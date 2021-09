SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Always one of the highlights of the festival, the Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame All-Stars performance featured inductees Teddy Adams, Howard Paul, Huxsie Scott, Delbert Felix and Randall Reese.

Legends in the Hall of Fame include Johnny Mercer, Jabbo Smith, King James Oliver and Ben Tucker, among many others.

To be considered for induction, members must have some kind of impact on the regional, national and international levels.