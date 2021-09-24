Savannah Jazz Festival 2021: Robert Lee Coleman

Robert Lee Coleman, of Macon, Georgia, graced the stage for the 40th annual Savannah Jazz Festival.

Coleman has played the guitar for two music legends — James Brown and Percy Sledge.

Sledge picked Coleman in 1965 to play for his touring band, a position he held through 1969. During this time, Coleman toured extensively throughout North and South America, the Caribbean and Africa.

In April of 1970, Brown came to Macon looking for players for his backing band, the newly founded “JBs.” From then until the end of ‘72, Coleman toured and recorded with Brown.

His guitar is featured on Brown’s album “Hot Pants”, including the songs “Revolution of the Mind,” recorded live at the Apollo Theater and “Make It Funky” from the “Soul Classics” LP.