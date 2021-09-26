Savannah Jazz Festival 2021: Ranky Tanky

This Grammy Award-winning, Charleston, South Carolina-based quintet performs timeless music born from the Gullah culture of the southeastern Sea Islands.

Ranky Tanky‘s debut album was featured on NPR’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross and the TODAY show. It also soared to the #1 position on the Billboard, Amazon and iTunes Jazz Charts.

Playful game songs, ecstatic shouts, and heartbreaking spirituals can all be found on their latest release “Good Time,” which also offers the group’s first original songs inspired by Gullah tradition.

With the #1 jazz album on iTunes and Amazon, their music was called “soulful honey to the ears” by NPR, they brought the soothing and upbeat “Ranky Tanky” (Gullah for “get funky”) good-time music to the Savannah Jazz Festival.