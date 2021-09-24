Savannah Jazz Festival 2021: Eric Culberson Band

The Eric Culberson Band, a Savannah Blues legend, has graced the Savannah Jazz Festival for years as a beloved regional act.
Culberson has been playing music since the age of 6.
In 1992, he caught the attention of Kingsnake Records’ head, Bob Greenlee, and was signed as a solo artist. Since then, he has performed in major festivals, toured the Midwest and even played a bit in Europe.
In 1998, Culberson opened Savannah Blues, a live music nightclub hosting legends including Bobby Blue Bland, Sean Costello and Derek Trucks.