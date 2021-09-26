Savannah Jazz Festival 2021: Don Braden

Saxophone and flute virtuoso, Don Braden’s music is soulful, and it swings.

One of America’s most important jazz musicians performing today, Braden has been part of the Harvard Monday Jazz band for several years and has been the director of the renowned Litchfield Jazz Camp for over 20 years.

A recent record, “Luminosity,” is upbeat, positive and guaranteed to put you in a good mood. Braden’s philosophy holds that positive outlooks are contagious and keep things moving upward.

He has performed with jazz greats, including Betty Carter, Wynton Marsalis, Freddie Hubbard and many others. His collaborative album with Vanessa Rubin, Full Circle, is a triumph. Braden also teaches Masterclasses in saxophone, quartets, improvisation and music business.

Organizers were thrilled to have him back as a top performer at the Savannah Jazz Festival.