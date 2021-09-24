Savannah Jazz Festival 2021: Ana Popovic

Headlining the 40th annual Savannah Jazz Festival Blues Night is female guitar and vocal sensation Ana Popovic.

This Serbian-born blues lady has toured Europe and the Americas for 20 years and has shared the stage with superstars B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Jeff Beck, Joe Bonamassa and others.

Bruce Springsteen called her “one helluva guitar player.”

Popovic is a seven-time nominee for Blues Rock Artist of the Year at the Blues Music Awards, including 2021.

She has played all over the world and at major festivals, including the New Orleans Jazz Festival.

Saturday’s performance was her first time gracing the stage at the Savannah Jazz Festival.