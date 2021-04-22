Organizers prepare for Savannah Jazz Festival with ‘Let’s Swing Again’ fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Organizers are gearing up for Let’s Swing Again, a fundraiser for this year’s Savannah Jazz Festival, takes place on May 14th.

Let’s Swing Again will get swinging at the Ships of the Sea Museum.

Purchase tickets for Let’s Swing Again HERE.

The Savannah Jazz Festival is the Hostess City’s celebration of jazz music created by the Coastal Jazz Association.

This year’s festival runs from September 21 through September 26.

WSAV is proud to be a sponsor of the Savannah Jazz Festival.