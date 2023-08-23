SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Jazz Festival is entering its 42nd year bringing world-class musicians to the Hostess City.

This year, the event will take place place from Sept. 18 through 24. There will be a total of 17 free events for the community to attend as well as four ticketed performances sponsored by Roger Wood Foods, Lucas Theater for the Arts, Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum, Syphop Media, Mr. Colin Schofield and Mr. Robert Faircloth.

“We are beyond grateful that the City of Savannah will continue their presenting partnership to deliver more free shows during the Savannah Jazz Festival than any other music festival in our region,” says Executive Director Paula Fogarty.

She estimates hosting over 40,000 people this year.

Festival lineup

Monday through Thursday will feature several live performances that guests can purchase tickets to attend while Friday through Sunday will be hosted in Forsyth Park at no cost to guests.

The events open with a screening of the documentary Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool. Award-winning documentarian Stanley Nelson will be joined for a Q&A by Vince Wilburn, Jr., nephew of the late Miles Davis and leader of ‘M.E.B.’ the Miles Electric Band, and also Erin Davis, Miles’ son, who heads the Miles Davis Artists Group.

(courtesy of Savannah Jazz Festival)

Headline acts this year include blues guitar sensation Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials with E.G. Kight and her band opening up Blues Night.

Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials (courtesy of Savannah Jazz Festival)

Latin Dance Party night will sizzle with the C.O.T Band.

Other featured headliners include two-time Grammy-award-winners Ranky Tanky with their high-energy Gullah roots-based sound.

Ranky Tanky (courtesy of Savannah Jazz Festival)

Female artists populate the stage again when rising star Milena Casado, and the seasoned all-female band Jane Bunnett and Maqueque take the stage.

Milena Casado (courtesy of Savannah Jazz Festival) Jane Bunnett and Maqueque (courtesy of Savannah Jazz Festival)

The jazz-related genre of Zydeco music will get the party going in Forsyth Park with Buckwheat Zydeco and the Il Sont Partis Band.

The Latin influence on jazz is celebrated again with the Dizzy Gillespie Afro-Latin Band.

Dizzy Gillespie Afro-Latin Band (courtesy of Savannah Jazz Festival)

Regional performers include the Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band and the Savannah Jazz Orchestra with Nicolas Bearde and School Band Day.

Nicholas Bearde (courtesy of Savannah Jazz Festival)

View the full Savannah Jazz Festival 2023 lineup below, or visit savannahjazz.org.