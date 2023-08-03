SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A young boy traveled across the country for his wish to come true right across the street at Daffin Park.

After signing a one-day contract set up through Make-a-Wish Georgia — Mark “Swaggy” Lane suited up for the Savannah Bananas tonight.

Lindsey Pearson of Make-A-WIsh-Georgia told News 3, “Swaggy has come all the way from the Boston area- this is his dream. His dream- his one wish was to play with the Savannah Bananas.”

The Savannah Bananas were actually at the top of his list — even over his hometown Boston Red Sox.

Today’s festivities kicked off when he was toured through the team’s locker room.

He was surprised with a locker of his own- and a personalized jersey.

“All day he kept asking if it was time to go,” Swaggy’s mother April Lane said. “We weren’t expecting the locker so that was pretty cool to see that.”

He made the most out of his opportunity, the 10-year-old made contact with every pitch thrown his way.

His mom said he could barely get rest last night before his big day.

“Yeah, it’s been pretty exciting. It’s like Christmas morning – oh, he’s up!”

Swaggy even has a specific player that he just can’t wait to play with – outfielder Noah Bridges.

“He seems like a good player and a good friend”

He spent the game cheering his teammates on – and even received his wish – an honorary at-bat.

Those who were not able to watch Swaggy live also had the opportunity to watch him from a national platform – the game was broadcast on ESPN.