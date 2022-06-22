SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Julie Gibson created a Facebook group called “Savannah Bananas ticket swap” five years ago. The group has grown exponentially now having more than 18,000 members.

It came to Gibson’s attention a couple months back that individuals within her group were trying to scam others into buying tickets they don’t even have.

“It’s very frustrating, I mean, I get so many positive comments that are thanking me for running the group,” says Julie Gibson, creator of the Savannah Bananas ticket swap page. “I appreciate it. Most people are nice, but it seems like a good third of what’s progressing or more lately has been scammers.”

News 3 spoke with two individuals who were scammed, one said she was trying to find family members tickets so they could see her daughter perform who is one of the Banana Splits dancers.

“I have family and friends that want to come see her,” said Molly Thomas, a ticket scam victim. “So, I used what I thought was the correct page to buy, resell banana’s tickets.”

Resale tickets on sites like Ticketmaster or StubHub for this upcoming Saturday and next Tuesday’s game start at $200. At the moment it looked like her best option.

“I have a very busy and demanding job and I’m traveling a lot,” says Thomas. “Just was trusting and a bit like I said desperate that oh my gosh I better grab these quick.”

Thomas accidentally bought from a copycat Facebook group called “Savannah Bananas ticket swap run by a fan for fans.” This group only has 400 members. The two people News 3 spoke with today say they were scammed through that group.