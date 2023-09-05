SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — By now, most of our viewers should be familiar with the Savannah Bananas.

After a stretch of road games, the Bananas have been back in town for their final series of home games this season. While it may seem like just fun and games, there’s also a lot of strategy and planning that goes into the Savannah Banana experience.

Maceo Harrison serves as the Bananas team choreographer and first base coach, players say his role is among the most important for the team’s success.

At most baseball games, fans usually leave either really happy; or pretty angry. Depending on whether or not their team won.

With the Bananas, it’s a unique experience. Fans typically leave with a smile on their face- regardless of the outcome.

“There’s something for everybody at a Banana Ball game. The husband and wife that come to the game. The dad might be into the baseball, and the wife loves the dances,” said head coach Tyler Gillum.

Although the Bananas are star entertainers — they also can hold their own on the baseball diamond.

This weekend, they faced off against a squad of current and former MLB players, proving they can hang with the sport’s top talent.

“That was just a blessing. All my life I wanted that opportunity. It was a special connection cause we talked about baseball and life and the impact we make on everybody,” said Christian Dearman, a pitcher for the Bananas.