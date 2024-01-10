SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — When the Savannah Bananas opened ticket sales for the 2024 season, tickets sold out in minutes. However, the organization is doing everything it can for Banana fans to be able to attend their games.

“Every year we’re always looking for new ways to make the fan experience and serve more fans, take it to the next level every year,” said operations coordinator Ret Weeks.

The most major renovation will be the addition of 1,000 seats, increasing Grayson Stadium’s overall capacity to 5,000 seats.

The new seating would be located in the outfield. It would have stadium-style bucket seats, a change from the bleacher-style seats behind home plate.

“Priority number one is giving more people the opportunity to come to Savannah and come see games at home. Cause there’s nothing really like a Banana Ball game in Grayson Stadium,” Weeks told News 3.

The park is nearly 100 years old. It was built back in 1926 but has not been officially renovated since 2009, which was 15 years ago.

Some other renovations include the addition of a batting cage behind the scoreboard in center field- and the main seating area is being repainted.

While a new renovation means there’s a lot of work ahead, people within the team say this is a sign of growth, and fans should be encouraged.