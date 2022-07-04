Reggie Horton watering the field at the Historic Grayson Stadium.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Reggie Horton, an assistant coach of the Savannah Bananas, worked nearly two decades before getting a shot to coach. His hard work and commitment paid off, and now many people call him “the hardest working man in baseball.”

“Reggie [Horton] is honestly, one of the most disciplined people I’ve ever met,” Tyler Gillum, the manager for the Savannah Bananas, said.

“I just do like a normal person should,” Horton explained.

However, contrary to Horton’s belief, he’s anything but normal.

“Reggie [Horton] is one of a kind,” Bill LeRoy, the catch for the Savannah Bananas pro-Banana Ball team, explained. “He’s in the dugout every single game pumping us up.”

Horton is the heart that keeps the Bananas going.

“The players love him,” Coach Gillum said. “He’s a big reason why we win around here.”

Horton’s contagious upbeat attitude started with humble beginnings. In 2001, he worked at the Historic Grayson Stadium as a custodian, and before he passed out water, Horton picked up trash. A job that Horton did for years.

“My first summer was in 2018,” Coach Gillum explained. “So, I got to see Reggie work his butt off in the stands picking up trash and walking around. He always had a smile on his face.”

Horton’s attitude caught Coach Gillum’s eye, and that’s why when Horton asked to join the team, Coach Gillum considered the request a no-brainer.

“Basically, we took him on the road, and he’s never stopped going since then,” Coach Gillum said. “He’s been an assistant coach for us since 2019.”

As an assistant coach, Horton is responsible for the pregame speech, making his famous “Reginade” (juice mix), and he still manages to do all of his old job responsibilities.

“Keep working hard,” Horton said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Horton is truly one of a kind, and maybe that is why the Savannah Bananas consider him the “hardest working man in baseball.”