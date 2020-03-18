Atlanta music festival joins lengthy list of delayed events

ATLANTA (AP) – A large outdoor music festival in Atlanta has been postponed until fall, joining Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, the Masters golf tournament and other large-scale events sidelined by concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the Shaky Knees Festival on Wednesday said the event featuring headliners the Black Keys, the Strokes and Smashing Pumpkins is now set for Oct. 16-18.

Total confirmed COVID-19 infections reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health reached 197 Wednesday.

Officials in one of the hardest-hit Georgia counties outside metro Atlanta said some infections have been linked to two recent funerals.