Welcome to RPI Roofing! Established in 2000, Roofing Professionals, Inc. (RPI) offers comprehensive roofing services for homeowners and commercial property owners in Richmond Hill, Savannah, and the surrounding communities. We were created with the simple philosophy of “DO RIGHT.” We still stick to that goal today, furthering our mission of being trusted and preferred roofing contractor in the area by delivering professional roofing solutions.

We are proud of our team of roofing professionals experienced in all types of roofing systems. As such, we utilize “best practices” methods and top quality materials from proven manufacturers. Our commitment to training and professional development means our customers are served by a team capable of meeting and exceeding performance expectations. We are proud to be awarded the Firestone Partner in Quality Award two years in a row of excellence in low-slope roofing construction, and to have become a certified GAF Master Elite roofing contractor.

Here are RPI, we believe in high-quality customer service is the most important part of our business. In addition, we pride ourselves on our attention to detail and the longevity of the roofing systems we install. We believe the three main qualities that attract our clients to us are quality, customer service, and reliability. Our family owned and operated business ensures you get the highest quality service when it comes to commercial and residential roofing.

What Makes Us Stand Out

Here’s what RPI Roofing can do for you:

Commercial Roofing: Backed by a dedicated team of commercial roofing professionals with more than 30 years of experience, we offer single-ply and steep slope metal roofing installations. This encompasses commercial, industrial, and institutional roofing projects.

Backed by a dedicated team of commercial roofing professionals with more than 30 years of experience, we offer single-ply and steep slope metal roofing installations. This encompasses commercial, industrial, and institutional roofing projects. Residential: We offer a wide range of quality roofing and insurance restoration for homeowners.

We offer a wide range of quality roofing and insurance restoration for homeowners. Service: We are your chosen 24/7 roof repair and exterior maintenance and repair business designed to help property owners and managers, hotel managers, maintenance directors, real estate agents, and residential landlords.

We are your chosen 24/7 roof repair and exterior maintenance and repair business designed to help property owners and managers, hotel managers, maintenance directors, real estate agents, and residential landlords. Energy: We offer solar roofing solutions for our residential, commercial, and industrial customers, such as rooftop solar installations with state of the art PV, solar ventilation, and solar hot water technology.

Trust our roofing contractors in Richmond Hill, who are fully trained, insured, and bonded. Trust the Triangle.

Contact RPI Roofing for Free Estimate.

Looking to install or repair your residential or commercial roofing? Call RPI Roofing for a FREE estimate today at 912-756-7663. We are located at 429 Longwood Drive in Richmond Hill, Georgia.