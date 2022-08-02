Always supervise your dog while they’re playing with or chewing on a Nylabone, especially for the first time.

Which Nylabone toys are best?

Some dogs seem to chomp their way through any toys you buy for them, but Nylabone toys are incredibly durable and a great choice for serious chewers. Classic chew toys aside, Nylabone also makes balls and other fun toys you and your dog can play with together.

It’s important to consider the needs of your dog, their size and their chewing or playing style when picking out a Nylabone. With all this in mind, you’ll find plenty of great options for your canine companion.

What are Nylabone toys?

Nylabones are dog toys. Although Nylabone has branched out over the years, its original toys were made from a tough nylon material and shaped like bones, hence the name. The majority of Nylabones are still made from this material but come in a range of shapes — some bonelike and some not.

Types of Nylabone toys

You can fit most Nylabone dog toys into one of three categories: chew toys, Power Play toys and puppy toys.

Chew toys: Most Nylabone chews are made from nylon. It’s tough enough that dogs can’t chew chunks off, but they can shave small fragments off, making it satisfying to chew. However, you can also find a handful of strong rubber Nylabones.

Power Play toys: The Power Play range contains toys like balls and flying discs that dogs play with but don't chew.

Puppy toys: Nylabone makes a separate range of puppy toys that are made from gentler materials suitable for little mouths. They're ideal for helping young dogs threw the teething stage and redirecting problem chewing.

Nylabone sizes

Nylabone has its own sizing system that isn’t always clear at first glance. Here’s what those sizes mean:

Petite: These extra-small toys are perfect for toy breeds up to 15 pounds.

Regular: The regular size is listed as suitable for dogs up to 25 pounds.

Wolf: Wolf size is the equivalent of medium and is for dogs up to 35 pounds.

Giant: Despite the name "giant," this size isn't suitable for very big dogs — only those up to a maximum of 55 pounds.

Souper: Souper is the equivalent of extra-large. It's suitable for dogs of 50 pounds and up. Although there's no listed weight limit, this size may not be strong enough for giant breeds. Exercise caution with very large dogs.

Monster: The biggest Nylabone size around, these are also listed as suitable for dogs 50 pounds and up, but they're even bigger than souper versions. They're perfect for extra-large dogs and powerful chewers.

Best Nylabone chew toys for adult dogs

Nylabone Power Chew Variety Triple Pack

You get excellent value from this three-pack of chews for small dogs, up to 25 pounds. They come in chocolate or bacon flavors, plus a triple-threat bacon, chicken and peanut butter option.

Nylabone Flavor Frenzy Power Chew Dog Bone

With all sizes from petite to souper available, there’s an option here to suit practically any dog. They come in unusual flavors that even appeal to picky dogs, including funnel cake and bacon, egg and cheese.

Nylabone Power Chew Textured Ring

Suitable for extreme chewers, even the strongest jaws can’t chomp through this chew. Its ring shape is a great alternative to the standard bone-shaped chews.

Nylabone Big Power Chew

This extra-extra-large chew is suitable for the biggest of dogs — those over 50 pounds, including giant breeds. It comes in several shapes and a range of flavors, including bacon and turkey and sweet potato.

Nylabone Power Chew Dog Bone

The textured surface of this chew helps clean teeth and massage gums to improve your dog’s dental health. It comes in sizes from petite to souper.

Nylabone Dura Chew Power Chew Textured Bone

With textured and ridged parts, this bone is satisfying for dogs to chew. The “flavor medley” appeals to even picky pooches, so it’s a great option to start with for dogs who’ve been reluctant to try Nylabones in the past.

Best Nylabone chew toys for puppies

Nylabone Puppy Chew Toy Triple Pack

This three-pack includes one softer starter bone with nubs that are great for teething, one slightly tougher bone to move onto and one edible bone. It’s great for helping puppies through the difficult chewing phase.

Nylabone Puppy Chew Ring Bones

Puppies have plenty of options for chewing on this bone with a ring center. It’s made from a relatively soft material that’s perfect for small mouths.

Nylabone Puppy Power Chew Teething Rings

Designed to help puppies through the teething phase, the textured surface is great for relieving sore gums. It’s interesting enough to keep them away from shoes and other forbidden items.

Nylabone Puppy Teething X Bone

Thanks to its X-shape, this bone has four ends for pups to chew on, while they can use the others to easily hold it in place with their paws. The beef flavor draws puppies to it and keeps them engaged.

Best Nylabone Power Play toys

Nylabone Power Play Gum a Ball

The soft, squishy material these balls are made from is gentle on teeth but surprisingly durable. They float, so they’re great for playing with your dog at a favorite swimming spot.

Nylabone Power Play Crazy Ball

This ball has an erratic bounce due to its irregular shape, which keeps dogs entertained for longer and poses a challenge for dogs who are experts at catching regular balls.

Nylabone Power Play Baseball

Dogs have no trouble grabbing and holding onto this ball due to the grooves. It also has a challenging erratic bounce and it floats on water.

Nylabone Power Play Fling-a-Bounce

With its fabric tail, this toy is easy to fling long distances for your dog to chase. It also doubles as a tug toy and is satisfying for dogs to grab and shake.

