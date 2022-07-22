When you switch your dog to a new food, do so gradually over the course of 10-15 days to avoid digestive distress.

Which Blue Buffalo dog food is best?

Blue Buffalo dog food is known for its quality recipes that always contain meat as the first ingredient and forgo artificial additives and fillers, such as soy and corn. The brand was inspired by the founders’ dog, Blue, for whom they created a healthy dog food to combat his health issues.

It now has so many food types, recipes and formulas that choosing one can seem baffling. By keeping the needs of your dog in mind, you can more easily find the right food.

What to look for in Blue Buffalo dog food

Wet vs. dry dog food

Blue Buffalo makes both wet food and dry food. Each type has its pros and cons, so it’s a good idea to weigh them up before buying. That said, you don’t have to choose just one: You can feed your dog a mixture of wet food and dry food.

Wet food: Wet dog food is arguably more palatable for dogs and is more popular than dry with picky pups. It’s great for senior dogs and young puppies because it’s easier to eat. Plus, it usually contains more meat and fewer fillers. However, it can be pricey to feed wet food exclusively, especially to big dogs.

Wet dog food is arguably more palatable for dogs and is more popular than dry with picky pups. It’s great for senior dogs and young puppies because it’s easier to eat. Plus, it usually contains more meat and fewer fillers. However, it can be pricey to feed wet food exclusively, especially to big dogs. Dry food: Dry dog food is perfect for dogs who like to gradually eat their food during the day because it won’t spoil when left at room temperature. There’s less mess involved and no need to store it in your fridge. The downside is that not all dogs are enthusiastic about eating dry food.

Special formulas

Some Blue Buffalo foods are designed with more specific needs in mind than those of the healthy adult dogs that most food is formulated for. Common options include food for puppies, seniors, overweight dogs and dogs with allergies.

Whole grains

Until recently, grain-free dog food was considered the gold standard of dog food by some. However, recent findings suggest a correlation between grain-free foods and a higher incidence of a type of heart disease known as dilated cardiomyopathy.

As such, it’s best to feed your dog food that contains heart-healthy whole grains, such as brown rice, oatmeal or barley. The only exception is if your dog has a grain allergy that’s been diagnosed by a veterinary professional, but grain allergies in dogs are rare.

Ingredient order

Ingredients on dog food packages are listed in order. The first ingredient is contained in the food in the greatest quantity, while the last is contained in the smallest quantity. This gives you a rough idea of how much of each ingredient is contained in a food. Meat should be the first ingredient on the list, while grains, fruits and vegetables should be at least a couple of places down the list.

LifeSource Bits

Blue Buffalo dry dog food contains both the regular pieces of cooked kibble and its own specially formulated “LifeSource Bits.” These pieces contain a blend of vitamins, minerals, probiotics and antioxidants for all-around canine health and well-being. They’re cold-formed, rather than cooked at high temperatures, to preserve their nutrients.

Best Blue Buffalo dry food

Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Natural Dog Food

This great all-around food for adult dogs is available in a variety of recipes, including chicken and brown rice and fish and brown rice. There are also formulas for small breed dogs and overweight dogs.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Dog Food

Thanks to its higher than average protein content, this is a great choice for active dogs. You’ll find a version that’s grain-free and a version with wholesome grains, the latter of which is best for most dogs.

Sold by Amazon

Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Small Breed Dog Food

With smaller pieces of kibble and a tailored blend of nutrients, this is the perfect food for small breed dogs.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Large Breed Dog Food

Formulated for lean muscle and healthy joints, this food can help keep large dogs fit and mobile for longer. It comes in chicken, fish and lamb recipes.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Senior Dog Food

Designed with the needs of senior dogs in mind, this recipe helps keep beloved old-timers going strong. It helps maintain muscle mass, gives older dogs plenty of energy and keeps joints healthy.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Natural Puppy Food

The higher ratio of protein, calories and fat supports puppies as they grow at an alarming rate. It’s designed for dogs up to 12 months old.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Best Blue Buffalo wet food

Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe Wet Dog Food

This canned food is a great choice for healthy adult dogs. It’s highly palatable and comes in a range of flavors, including chicken, beef and fish.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Blue Buffalo Basics Skin and Stomach Care Wet Dog Food

Containing a limited number of ingredients, this wet food is ideal for dogs with allergies or with sensitive skin or a sensitive stomach.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Trail Trays

This high-protein wet food is nutritionally balanced so it can be fed on its own, but it also makes a great treat or you can mix it with dry food to make dinnertime more affordable.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Blue Buffalo Delights Natural Adult Small Breed Dog Food

Not only does this food feature small chunks for little mouths, but it’s also perfectly formulated to meet the needs of the tiniest canine companions.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Blue Buffalo Blue’s Stew Dog Food

With chunks of meat and vegetables in a rich gravy, this food is an appealing choice for many dogs. You can choose from beef, chicken, duck, lamb and turkey recipes.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe Senior Dog Food

The smooth pate texture is perfect for older dogs who have issues with their teeth. The added glucosamine and chondroitin support joint health in senior dogs.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.